Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $201,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

