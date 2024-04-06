Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $23.03 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $157.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

