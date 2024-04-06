Arvest Trust Co. N A Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 378,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,376.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 917,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 896,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

