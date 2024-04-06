Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 41,900 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

