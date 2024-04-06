Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $167.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $16,648,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

