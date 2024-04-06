AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 276,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 158,114 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $34.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

