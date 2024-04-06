Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -1.14. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $8,525,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $3,864,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

