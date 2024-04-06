Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,042,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,281,052. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

