AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,837 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

