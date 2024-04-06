aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.94. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 452,884 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIFE

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.