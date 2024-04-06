Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,747 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 2.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

