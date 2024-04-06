Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,094 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $141.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.