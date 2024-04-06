Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

