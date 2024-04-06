Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

