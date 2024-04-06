Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

