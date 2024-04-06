Auour Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of HYBL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

