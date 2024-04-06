Auour Investments LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.