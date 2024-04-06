Auour Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

