Auour Investments LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Auour Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

