Auour Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Auour Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

