Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

