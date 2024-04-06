Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 171,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.08.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
