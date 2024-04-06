Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

AVNW stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

