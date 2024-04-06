Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 180,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 98,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

