AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

