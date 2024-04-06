AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $4.27. AXT shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6,318,351 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in AXT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.