B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Neil Reeder Sells 15,279 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 386.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

