B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Neil Reeder Sells 15,279 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 386.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2978188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTO

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.