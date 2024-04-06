Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $65.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ball by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

