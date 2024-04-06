Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1695 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

BBVA stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

