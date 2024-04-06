Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,102,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,090,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

