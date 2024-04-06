Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

