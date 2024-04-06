Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

