Barclays Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 165

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 442 ($5.55).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 131.55 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.68. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,288.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,240.56). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

