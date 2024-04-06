Barclays Boosts Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 190

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Tritax Big Box’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
