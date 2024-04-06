Barclays Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $122.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of ALLE opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

