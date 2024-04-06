Barclays Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $180.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.40.

Dover stock opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

