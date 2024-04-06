Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $625.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $558.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.31.

PH opened at $566.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.82. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

