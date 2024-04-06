Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $500.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $480.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.66. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

