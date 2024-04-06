Barclays Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 1,390

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,640 ($20.59) to GBX 1,390 ($17.45) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential

Prudential Trading Down 1.4 %

Prudential Increases Dividend

Prudential stock opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 843.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 712.80 ($8.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,234 ($15.49). The stock has a market cap of £19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.