Barclays Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 1,390

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,640 ($20.59) to GBX 1,390 ($17.45) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.
In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
