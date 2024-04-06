Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 117300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Barksdale Resources
Barksdale Resources Stock Performance
About Barksdale Resources
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barksdale Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.