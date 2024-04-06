Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 117300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$12.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

