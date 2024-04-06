Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Critical Analysis

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.27 million 0.90 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00 Werewolf Therapeutics $19.94 million 12.69 -$37.37 million ($1.04) -5.69

This table compares Baudax Bio and Werewolf Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Werewolf Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11% Werewolf Therapeutics -187.37% -32.25% -20.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baudax Bio and Werewolf Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.26%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Baudax Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

