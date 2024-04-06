BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 174.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,710,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

