Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading 29.3% Higher

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.39. 13,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Free Report) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

