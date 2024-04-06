Benchmark Boosts D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $4.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Shares of QBTS opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

