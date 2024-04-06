Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Nicholas Keen Sells 790 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Keen sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $18,809.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182,182 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,914,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,585,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

