BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.21. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 35,132 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $775.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

