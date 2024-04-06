BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $842.67 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $842.67 million and $1.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $67,854.74 or 0.99990037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014288 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00127012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,747.01590125 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,164,378.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

