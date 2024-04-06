Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $68,174.37

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $68,174.37 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,341.32 billion and $21.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.19 or 0.01028523 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00047893 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00146809 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,674,843 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
