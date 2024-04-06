BitTorrent-New Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.03 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $30.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000144 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,384,445.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.