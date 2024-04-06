BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $586-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.42 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of BB opened at $2.83 on Friday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

